America came up with a powerful competitor for Brian Ocampo

Although on Friday they will debut at the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX against him Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the Eagles of America, at least in terms of deadlines, still has room to hire players for the cast of Santiago Solari. Names, in the Stove Soccer, are left over. But there is one in particular for which the Cream blue it makes force that it is the Uruguayan Brian Ocampo.

The 22-year-old forward who participated with the national team in the last America Cup held in Brazil and which was contractually bound until December 31 to the National Football Club, today is one of the two elements that from the Nest manage to join as soon as possible (the other is Alejandro Zendejas of Club Necaxa).

However, despite the fact that a source consulted by Águilas Monumental trusted that in both cases they are progressing favorably, by America club came up in the Stove Soccer a powerful rival in the race to hire Brian Ocampo. It would be, according to the Argentine journalist Hernán Castillo, neither more nor less than the River Plate Athletic Club.

Not only that he Millionaire can be tempting for any player, but, in addition, the relationship of the manager of Ocampo, Paco Casal, and the sports director of the South American cast in question, the former soccer player Enzo Francescoli, it is more than narrow. One was the representative of the other and both are partners and founders of the communication company Tenfield.

How much would the hiring of Brian Ocampo pay off for America?

Brian Ocampo, 22-year-old Uruguayan striker who had his training and jumped to the first division in the National Football Club from Montevideo, Uruguay, is currently in free agent status. Therefore, the Eagles of America they should not deal with any institution to get them hired. That is, they will only have to agree on their salary. On the other hand, Transfermarkt reports that the value of its current market is three million euros.