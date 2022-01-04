America seeks definitive purchase of Alejandro Zendejas towards Closing 2022

Names such as Fernando Madrigal or Federico Viñas have been linked as part of the payment for Zendejas to arrive at the Coapa club

The name of Alejandro Zendejas continues to sound very strongly in the environment of the America heading to Closing 2022 and the directives of both teams continue negotiating to bring the transaction to fruition.

Various sources commented to ESPN that the Eagles seek the definitive purchase of the Rayos’ midfielder and are willing to pay the player’s token with money that would enter the hydro-warm coffers, in addition to including a player as part of the payment which could be Fernando Madrigal.

Alejandro Zendejas sounds strong to join América for the Clausura 2022 Imago7

Another name that sounds in the negotiation is that of Federico Viñas, who would be one of the wishes of Necaxa so that he gets on loan and reinforces the rojiblanco attack, however it is not a fact that the Uruguayan leaves the azulcrema box because the attacker does not want to leave the Nido de Coapa.

The directors of America and Necaxa will continue negotiating in the next few hours to try to reach an agreement as soon as possible. In the event of the signing of Zendejas, Santiago Solari will be adding an element that can give him greater strength from the left wing or as an interior through the same sector to have greater depth.

On the other hand, the transfer of Leo Suárez to Santos is practically a fact and he will travel to La Laguna between Monday and Tuesday to close his incorporation to the Guerrero team and thus free up one more foreigner place.