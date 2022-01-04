among the technological innovations that 2022 brings

Every beginning of the year, technology experts make their predictions about the releases that will bring the brands for the new season.

(You may be interested in: BlackBerry ‘pensiona’ to their mobiles; several will hang forever in 2022)

2022 is no exception. After going through the most critical point of a pandemic, companies in this sector are recharged, with new devices and more advanced technology.

Among the companies there are several American brands such as Apple and the entire empire of Elon Musk.

The iPhone that will record video in 8K will be a reality

Among the novelties of the new copy that Apple will bring for this year there are rumors about the disappearance of the famous ‘notch’, a camera and various sensors integrated directly at the top of the screen of the iPhone which allow the facial recognition function, affirmed the Applesfera portal.

The camera of the new device could count up to 48 megapixels and it could record in 8K quality, which would allow augmented reality functionalities, which goes hand in hand with the Meta project (formerly Facebook) for the next few years, said the same portal.

(See also: Curtain Rises on CES in Las Vegas, the Biggest Tech Event of 2022)

Bitcoin would grow to double its current value and would trade at $ 100,000

Although in 2021 the price of Bitcoin was not stable and had its worst fall in history, going from $ 57,000 in April to $ 35,000 in July, The truth is that several analysts project a favorable scenario for this asset in 2022.

Matt Hougan, director of investment firm Bitwise Asset Management, told Bloomberg that $ 100,000 is a difficult prediction.

“2022 has an optimistic outlook, considering the strong performance of cryptocurrencies so far. It is worth mentioning that cryptocurrencies continue to be the best performing asset class in the world, ”he added.

Tesla will launch, after cars and rockets, its first smartphone

Elon Musk’s technology company will bring, at the end of 2022, the Tesla Model Pi, considered one of the most important launches of the company, according to Bae Negocios.

According to this portal, the project seeks to dethrone the iPhone from the dominance of the world cell phone market. Thus, Musk’s new copy would be worth three times less than the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max, the most expensive at the time.

Among the most popular features of the device would be compatibility with Musk satellites. That is, the phone would never lose signal anywhere in the world and could be used even on Mars.

The device would have a 108 megapixel main camera, a 6.5-inch screen with 4k resolution and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It would also incorporate 2TB of storage.

Read also













With satellites, Elon Musk will increase internet speed by 30%

Starlink is another of Elon Musk’s companies. That company plans to increase the accessibility of the service in the world. The tycoon’s satellite internet You will be able to reach remote and far away places, making it easier for everyone to download files much faster.

That Starlink service will become one of the most important in the world. This, due to the large capacity of satellites that the company has launched, which now total 52, reported the Digital Trends portal.