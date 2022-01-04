Android: how to hide files on your cell phone so that nobody can find them

Hide stored sensitive information on the Android cell phone so that no one else can have access to it is a trend that grows more every day around the world. With the advent of security mechanisms such as unlock patterns and more recently with the use of the fingerprint, protecting files has become a simpler process.

However, some users may prefer to incorporate an additional layer of security in their terminals to hinder any type of unauthorized access.

Here are three applications that you can use to hide your files so that no one finds them:

-File Hide Expert

This app, which can be downloaded from the Play Store, works in a similar way to a file explorer, such as the one that is commonly pre-installed on terminals. The difference in this case is that the app allows the user to hide files and even folders, regardless of the content they may have.

To do so, it is only necessary to open the application and then locate and select the file or directory that we want to hide. Once this is done, the only thing left to do is press the hide button at the bottom of the screen.

In the case of wanting to regain access to the files, a reverse operation must be carried out, since after selecting them, the button with the restore option must be pressed.

In order to prevent anyone with access to the phone from being able to access the application and therefore the hidden files, File Hide Expert has the option to create a password to enter the app.

-Nova Launcher

Another application with similar uses, which can also be downloaded officially in the Play Store, is Nova Launcher, which offers different functionalities, among which the ability to hide files, folders, and even applications.

To do this, the user must enter the application, go to the configuration options, click on applications and then press the box called hide applications. At that time the system will show you a list with all the apps installed on your cell phone so that you can select which of them you want to hide.

-Hide Something

This tool gives the user the ability to hide files, photos and videos from the gallery, through the share option, or a system file explorer.

Using this app can be restricted with the creation of a security password, pattern or a fingerprint.

Hide Something, can be downloaded from the Play Store and also allows you to create backup copies to protect files in case of loss of the cell phone.

