Android | What could the operating system deliver to us this year 2022 Google Play Material You smartphones | technology | TECHNOLOGY

The second half of 2021 were good months for the development of what now we know as Android 12. Deployment to various teams is already underway, but there are still many features to be learned. Some of these should be arriving this year to improve the user experience on smartphones.

Among the functions that are needed are to guarantee the update of Android 12 for all the smartphones that support it. Likewise, it is important to have greater security within the Google Play virtual store.

FEATURES NEEDED ON ANDROID SMARTPHONES

After a year of leaks and finally knowing the new version of Android, there are still many things to improve. Not only in the operating system, but also in the quality of functions that Google provides to cell phones.

Android 12 should reach a large number of devices by the end of the year.

One of them is, precisely, to make it possible for more and more smartphones to have Android 12. The deployment of the system is still under development and on few computers, so this year it would be necessary to end up with a large number of them updated.

On the other hand, Google has been improving its virtual malware store, but more tools are still needed to prevent malware infiltration. For this it is important to have a better app review.

Just as promised, Windows and Android have to activate the desktop mode system natively. With this, we can turn our smartphone into an extension of the desktop interface when an external screen is connected, expanding the range of use.