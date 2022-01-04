Apple becomes the first company to be worth three trillion dollars

Apple is already worth $ 3,000,000,000,000, what Americans call 3 trillion and Europeans 3 trillion.

Apple shares have surpassed $ 182.86 today, which has caused the company to break any record since the computation of its shares has a value of 3 trillion dollars, which in Europe is equivalent to three trillion dollars. I mean, Apple is worth at the moment $ 3,000,000,000,000 thanks to a 40% rise in the last year.

Apple was already the first company to be worth a trillion dollars, a figure it reached in August 2018. And just two years later, in August 2020, the company doubled in value, reaching US $ 2 trillion, or European trillion, of dollars. . Now, less than a year and a half later, the company achieves another milestone by being the first company in the world to reach a value of three trillion dollars.

Apple is the most valuable company in the world

History repeats itself, and in this case Apple has managed to increase its value much faster than on previous occasions. While it took two years to get from 1 to 2 trillion dollars, the rise to 3 trillion has occurred in just one year and four months. And all this in the midst of a very difficult situation for most companies.

Apple is still facing the same old problems, if the company wants keep improving your market value, you need to keep innovating. We know that there are many important devices that Apple is planning on that could see the company’s stock take off again in 2022.

When will Apple hit $ 4 trillion? We don’t know, but at the current rate it could get there sooner than we expect. Apple is the most valued company in the world, followed by Microsoft and Alphabet (Google) in the range of 2-3 trillion dollars and with Amazon and Tesla occupying the third notch in the range of 1-2 trillion dollars.

