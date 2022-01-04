Are you going back to Chivas? Break the silence JJ Macías now that it has been devalued 3 million

What was a disturbing gamble and promise to fulfill the European dream has turned into a nightmare for the former Chivas striker, Jose Juan MacíasWell, he has not given the kilo nor has he had the opportunities in Getafe.

At the time it came at the request of Michel González, But after his dismissal due to poor results, he has now been erased by the new DT Quique Sánchez Flores and has not played since the month of October when he played 1 minute of play.

The last goal scored by JJ Macías was with the jersey of the Chivas on March 4, 2021 and so much drought has already devalued its price by 3 million euros according to Transfermarkt, because from being valued at 10 at the beginning of the year, it now goes for the 7 million and in a tailspin, in this regard, the player broke the silence.

What did JJ Macías say about his bad year in Spain?

After a 2021 for oblivion, Jose Juan Macías He reflected: “Thank you 2021. A year of difficult moments that have put me to the test and have made me mature. Enjoy the journey towards your goals …”, said the player through social networks.

