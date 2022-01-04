Argentina prohibits exporting seven cuts until 2023

3D-printed meat substitute arrives in Europe 1:05

(CNN Spanish) – In Argentina it will be prohibited to export certain cuts of meat for two years.

The Government of the country published this Monday a measure in the Official Gazette in which it announced a limitation on the export of seven cuts of meat called “Preferred” in its form of fresh, chilled or frozen.

These include boneless or boneless roast, brisket, matambre, roast top, buttock, shoulder, and vacuum.

As explained in the publication, the measure to prevent the export of these cuts of meat will be implemented for two years and will be in force until December 31, 2023.

In addition, the statement says that the provision is to contribute “to generate a balance between the Argentine market and the export of meat products”, that is, the internal supply of these cuts of meat that are usually the most consumed on the Argentine table. .

Likewise, the publication in the Official Gazette highlights the need to “build a public policy for the meat chain in order to increase production, livestock stock and average slaughter weight.”

The resolution, published this Monday, became effective on January 1, 2022.