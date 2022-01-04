AT&T and Verizon to expand 5G networks despite FAA warning

The Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) this afternoon issued a letter to the president of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Jessica Rosenworcel, demanding that she clarify whether the 5G average spectrum, known as C-Band, whether or not it interferes with aviation systems.

“The lack of disclosure of critical information by the FCC is raising a lot of concern in the ALPA. Rather than providing the data the aviation industry has requested so that we can assess and manage risk to ensure passenger safety, the FCC is spending precious time publicly distracting attention from the most important issue we face.: the safety and operational integrity of the aviation system of the United States ”, reads the letter.

The public request came after the top executives of competitors AT&T and Verizon, John Stankey and Hans Vestberg, signed on Sunday, January 2, a joint letter in which they rejected the request from the federal Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to delay until March the activation of this band, scheduled for January 5.

As explained by the executives in the four-page letter, the initial deployment date was December 5, 2021 and they had agreed to wait another month, while it was elucidated if the aviation industry had made the adjustments so that its systems and altimeters They will no longer use the frequencies that the FCC withdrew from that use since the beginning of 2020 to auction them among telecommunications providers.

The two providers were the ones that obtained the most licenses in that auction, with a total investment of almost $ 69,000 million. Of that sum, Verizon paid nearly $ 45.5 billion and AT&T $ 23.4 billion.

As an alternative, the companies offered, “in the spirit of cooperation and good faith, to alter our use of the C-band spectrum for a period of six months (unless we and the FAA determine that the limitations can be released sooner).” Specifically, this means that until July 5 they would adopt “extensive exclusion zones around the runways of certain airports” as is already being done in France.

Among the winners of the spectrum auction that closed in February 2021 was also T-Mobile, with 142 licenses priced at $ 9.3 billion.

T-Mobile’s local operation was not available yesterday to detail the implications for the Puerto Rico market, if any.