Authorities of the UP School of Medicine will be vigilant after the announcement by President Cortizo

By Alejandro Reyes 01/04/2022 – 7:40 AM



The authorities of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Panama (UP) will be on alert, after the announcement of the President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo, in his report to the Nation last Sunday, on the construction of the new facilities.

TVN News He took a tour this Tuesday, January 4, at the Faculty of Medicine and was able to verify the deterioration.

Oris Lam de Calvo, dean of the UP School of Medicine, thanked the announcement that the funds will be given, although there is currently no date for the start.

Despite this situation, he said that over the last few years they have been preparing with the specifications that the new building should have.

He stressed that they will be giving follow-up of the process with the team that the rector Eduardo Flores has appointed.

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine, who has been in office for three months, said that the deterioration of the infrastructure is notorious and they hope that with the new facilities they can doubling the supply of admission and expanding educational programs.

This faculty has more than 70 years and over time there has been a little maintenance, but in a pandemic many of the areas were closed, which has also increased the effects.

They hope that after the announcement they will be able to approach the president and other authorities, so that the project can be carried out, because the School of Medicine is the main one in the country and has allowed hundreds of doctors to graduate in Panama.

For the moment, they will have to advance the adjustments to continue teaching classes in the current building.

The new faculty is expected to have rooms with greater capacity for students, research areas, dormitories, museums, virtual teaching rooms and would be located in the City of Health.

The dean explained that thanks to an agreement with The Panama Clinic there will be three rooms.

With information from Jesús González Campos