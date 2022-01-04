Ava Labs Predicts Drastic Growth in Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization in 2022 and Explains Why

The president of the open source platform believes that bitcoin will continue to lose its dominant position in the digital currency market.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization could double by 2022, he opines John wu, President of Ava labs, an open source platform that supports the creation of financial applications using Avalanche blockchain technology.

According to Wu stated on December 31 in a interview for CNBC, the capitalization of digital currencies, which currently stands at $ 2.24 trillionAccording to data from the CoinMarketCap portal, it could reach $ 5 trillion this year.

“Probably, [las criptomonedas] will be the only asset class that can endure the winds against you macroeconomic factors such as tightening regulations by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical issues, “he said.

The businessman explains that the viability of digital currencies is due to “massive flow of talent, capital and use” currently observed in relation to this asset class.

Likewise, it considers that bitcoin will continue to lose its dominant position in the digital currency market and that it will fall until occupying a proportion of 30% of it, compared to the current 40%, although it will also grow considerably.