Barça and Atlético have already agreed on the conditions for the transfer of Morata

Álvaro Morata is an express request from Xavi Hernández, so FC Barcelona is already working to get him to join the first team in the coming weeks. For now has achieved what seemed at first impossible: the ‘yes’ of Atlético de Madrid. Now, the sports management must get down to work.

Some sectors of the rojiblanco club were reluctant to reinforce a direct rival with the Barça team, but finally they decided to agree to the transfer. Of course, Atlético has put only one condition to carry out the operation: that it includes the money that must be paid for the signing of Antoine Griezmann.

From this point on, the amounts will depend on the value of Morata that both clubs end up agreeing on. During last September, the French forward returned to Atlético with a mandatory purchase clause after the second season. The mattress club will have to pay 40 million at the end of this course if you play a number of games that Barça considers very manageable.

For his part, Morata left on loan for two seasons to Juventus, in September 2020, with a purchase option of 45 million the first summer and 35 the next. The agreement included a clause that forced Juve to have to pay 10 million for each season of loan without purchase.

The Italian club did not transfer the Spanish striker this summer, and he also doesn’t seem to intend to do it next time. Juventus do not see in Morata the forward they want for the future, and neither do Atlético, who have decided to opt for other forwards in the course of this time.

It depends on the management of Barça

Considering this scenario, the operation could be closed without reporting any expenses for both of them. Barça in this case would forgive Griezmann’s money and Morata would be culé at zero cost. However, everything will depend on a key factor that would delay the agreement: Barça must achieve exits, or that Dembélé renew with a lower chip, in order to register both Ferran Torres and Morata.