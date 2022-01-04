Barrancas del Orinoco assault marks ELN expansion

The assault allegedly perpetrated by the Colombian guerrilla in Venezuela on January 1 draws attention not because it happened in Venezuelan territory but because it occurred in the extreme east of the country, more than 800 kilometers by road from the nearest border town.

The assault, which left at least eight dead in Barrancas del Orinoco, in Monagas state, became the most recent alarm bell that the Colombian guerrilla is in full expansion in Venezuela and aspires to become the lord and master of the mighty Orinoco, the largest river in Venezuela that serves as a highway for southern states, analysts said.

Although there is still no official confirmation, press reports indicate that the assault was perpetrated by elements of the National Liberation Army (ELN), which has between 3,000 and 5,000 armed men in Venezuela and has been expanding its criminal operations in the oil country. .

“The ELN is a very strong group with great armed power that is occupying more and more space not only in Venezuelan territory, but also in the criminal activities that are being carried out in the territory,” said Alberto Ray, executive director of Risk Awareness Council.

The guerrilla movement is already seen as the highest authority in the rural areas where it operates, where it has effectively displaced institutional security forces, such as the police, the National Guard, and the Army.

But now he is preparing to enter other areas that are currently controlled by other criminal organizations to take over the leadership and control of illicit operations, including smuggling and drug trafficking, whose profits they then share with regime officials, Ray added.

The inhabitants of Barrancas del Orinoco greeted the New Year with shots from high-caliber weapons and grenade explosions in armed clashes that lasted more than seven hours, the local press reported.

So far, reports indicate that eight people have died in the assault carried out by the guerrillas against the criminal organization called the Barrancas Syndicate. The exact number of people who were injured is unknown. Local leaders reported that the local hospital was filled to capacity, prompting relatives to try to treat some of the injured in their homes.

The confrontation was due to the attackers’ aspirations to control the Orinoco river, said opposition leader María Gabriela Hernández.

The former Monagas state deputy added that residents had been denouncing the presence in the area of ​​”several irregular armed groups with a Colombian accent” for some time.

Nicolás Maduro’s regime has taken in thousands of Colombian guerrillas belonging to the ELN and dissident elements of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in its territory, although it publicly denies it.

According to investigations carried out by the US authorities, some of these armed elements have entered into partnership with the so-called Cartel de los Soles, an organization made up of senior officials of the regime that controls drug operations in Venezuela.

Even when the guerrillas ended up withdrawing from the area, their claims were clear to the members of the Barrancas Syndicate, a group described as a mega criminal gang that has a hundred members.

“The mega gang, which is also heavily armed, controls that population [en Barrancas del Orinoco]. Being on the banks of the Orinoco River, this is a very important point for the trafficking of different types of merchandise and illicit operations, including smuggling and drug trafficking, ”said attorney Luis Izquiel.

The ELN already had a presence in neighboring Bolívar state, where it controls several of the most important gold mines in the country, and it would make sense from a logistical point of view for it to try to take control of Barracas del Orinoco, since from that point the river divided into several routes that go to Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean routes, he said.

However, Izquiel emphasized, until now it has not been fully confirmed by the authorities of the regime that the attacks were perpetrated by the ELN, and that the only indications that this was the case comes from the testimonies of the residents.

Ray, from the Risk Awareness Council, said that the ELN maintains a very radical expansion strategy, frequently reaching the territories where it wants to expand, transmitting to the criminal gangs that operate there the message: “‘Either join us, or we will annihilate you.” .

The group is in full expansion not only because it is not being fought by the authorities of the regime, but also because it has dedicated itself to recruiting young Venezuelans mistreated by the country’s humanitarian crisis, Ray said.

This story was originally published on January 4, 2022 6:00 am.