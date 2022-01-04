Beto Da Silva in the Alianza Lima preseason: the first image of the forward back with his intimates | PHOTO | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Beto Da Silva appeared this Monday in the Alianza Lima preseason. In fact, in the social networks of the blue and white club, the forward appeared trotting on the field with the rest of his teammates inside the Inmaculada Jesuitas school, located in the district of Surco. As you remember, the player still has a current contract with the institution.

In the content uploaded by the Victorians in their official accounts, the footballers are exercised on the field in groups. In the first instance, Hernán Barcos, Pablo Miguez, Edgar Benítez, all champions from last season, were seen. There is also Pablo Lavandeira, a recent addition.

Further back, in that same battalion and among the last, Beto Da Silva leaves, moving on the school grounds. The attacker, who was in the ranks of César Vallejo last year. The former Sporting Cristal is with the young Miguel Cornejo and Axel Moyano.

Beto Da Silva in the preseason of Alianza Lima. (Photo: Instagram Capture)

Da Silva has a contract with the Victorians for all of 2022. However, last December, coach Carlos Bustos commented in an interview with RPP that “Your situation is not defined”, in reference to the footballer who last week turned 25 years old.

Luiz Humberto was hired by Alianza Lima for the 2020 season, but injuries and the pandemic did not allow him to find his best level. With the restructuring of the campus for 2021, the intimate set reached an agreement with the ‘Poets’ to send it on loan for the whole of last year.

The Peruvian attacker has added 20 games with the Trujillanos, of which one of them was for the Copa Libertadores, although as a substitute. In addition, he scored two goals, both in Phase 2 of League 1, the first against Sport Boys and the second against Alianza Universidad.

Blue and White Night 2022

The appointment is agreed at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium, which will serve for the reunion of the fans with the players at home. Let’s remember that in the 2021 League 1 finals against Sporting Cristal, Carlos Bustos’ team was supported by the fans, but the matches took place at the National Stadium.

According to information from RPP, the activities in the Matute colossus will start at 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday, January 14, while the match against La Equidad de Colombia will begin at approximately 8:15 at night. For now, the directive continues to refine details for the expected presentation.