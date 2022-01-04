Billionaires increased fortune 30% in 2021 adding US $ 1 trillion in profits

Elon Musk’s wealth soared to levels only reached by John D. Rockefeller. Bill Hwang lost $ 20 billion in days; Bill Gates, once the richest man in the world, got divorced under a cloud from Jeffrey Epstein.

For the richest people on the planet, 2021 was a year of huge profits, extreme losses, and unprecedented scrutiny.

Above all, it was a good time to be a billionaire. Rising stock markets and rising valuations of everything from mansions to cryptocurrencies to commodities boosted the collective fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people by more than $ 1 trillion, even as the Covid-19 pandemic shook the world for second year.

Thus, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the wealth of the 20 people with the greatest fortunes would have increased by around 30% in 2021.

The earnings mean there is now a record 10 fortunes over $ 100 billion, more than 200 over $ 10 billion, and Musk hit the level of wealth, adjusted for inflation, reached by the richest person in modern history. .

The combined net values ​​of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index now exceed $ 8.4 trillion, more than the GDP of all countries except the US and China.

The huge fortunes accumulated by 0.001% also underscored how the uneven recovery from the economic impact of covid-19 has become more entrenched. As the wealthiest benefited from abundant markets and relaxed fiscal policy, the pandemic pushed 150 million people into extreme poverty, according to World Bank estimates, a number that will rise if inflation continues to rise.

“Since the mid-1990s, the share of wealth in the hands of the world’s richest has increased from around 7% to 11%,” said Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Laboratory at the School of Economics of Paris. “The crisis did not reverse this trend. He amplified it. “

From Washington to Moscow to Beijing, lawmakers stepped up rhetoric around the ultra-rich, vowing to raise taxes and close loopholes in response to public pressure and exhausted budgets. In October, the chairman of the US Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden, unveiled a proposed tax specifically aimed at 10-digit fortunes.

The billionaires tax, while it quickly drew the scorn of people like Musk, disappeared within days. An earlier proposal by President Joe Biden to increase inheritance taxes and nearly double capital gains taxes, a primary source of income for many billionaires, also faded. Senator Joe Manchin’s objection to the Build Back Better plan could rule out higher taxes of any kind for the wealthy in the near future.

It was a different story in China. The country’s financial elite had its worst year since Bloomberg began tracking wealth in 2012, losing $ 61 billion when Beijing attacked big technology and promoted “common prosperity.” Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Jack Ma disappeared from the public eye and real estate moguls dumped $ 35 billion amid a spiraling debt crisis that sparked a crackdown by regulators.

No one embodies the squeeze better than Hui Ka Yan of China Evergrande Group. Once China’s second-richest person, Hui’s net worth fell by $ 17 billion this year as his real estate empire collapsed under a crushing debt load. The government urged him to use his personal wealth, including but not limited to a megayacht, to help repay investors.

Among the richest sources of new wealth this year are the less tangible assets: digital assets, newly listed tech stocks and SPACs.

The dizzying value of the added digital currencies later wiped out billions for crypto evangelist Mike Novogratz, while a record number of initial public offerings raised the role wealth of founders like Brian Armstrong of crypto trading platform Coinbase and CEO. Brazilian fintech, David Velez.

Former President Donald Trump, who left office with a significantly smaller fortune than when he entered the White House, could make billions of dollars if his fledgling media company can complete its merger with a blank check company.

At the end of the year, 42 members of the Bloomberg index debuted in the ranking in 2021, mainly due to IPOs.

Overall, it was a year of big change and massive payouts. With valuations soaring and growing mistrust about potential tax increases, many billionaires seized the moment to sell. A low-profile Chicago clan struck a $ 32 billion private equity deal for its medical supplier, possibly the largest cash flow event in history for a single family.

America’s richest billionaires dumped $ 43 billion in stock through early December, more than double the $ 20 billion they sold in all of 2020.

Fortunes were reformed in other ways. Bill and Melinda Gates ‘divorce meant the Microsoft Corp. co-founder divested assets, while securing Melinda French Gates’ place on the index, where she ranks 194. MacKenzie Scott set records for philanthropy, while ex-husband Jeff Bezos expanded his donations to environmental causes after stepping down as CEO of Amazon.com Inc.

Along with the stratospheric monetary gains there were implosions. In March, former hedge fund manager Bill Hwang went from obscurity to infamy in the blink of an eye when his family office, Archegos Capital Management, collapsed under the weight of bitter leveraged bets, vaporizing a fortune of US $ 20,000 million.

At the center of it all – market volatility, cryptocurrencies, tax speech, sales, record-breaking wealth gains – was Musk. The revered and reviled businessman topped the index in January and stayed on top for most of the year, thanks to the rising price of Tesla Inc. shares and steady earnings growth, and the rising value of SpaceX. .

The electric carmaker’s rise was so steep that it placed its third-largest shareholder, Leo KoGuan, a low-key retailer and Musk superfan, on the index with a $ 10.8 billion fortune.

A constant throughout the year were the often sophomore tweets from the world’s richest person. Taunting regulators, poking fun at crypto, or mulling over the obligations, tax and otherwise, of the super rich. Musk’s social media frequently reflected the conflicting relationship between mega-billionaires and everyone else at a volatile and increasingly unequal time.