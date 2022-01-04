Branchini: ‘Real Madrid has offered 50 million euros for Mbappé’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although a few days ago it was his own Kylian Mbappé the fact that ruled out arriving soon to the ranks of Real Madrid, it seems that the merengue set does not lose hope of being able sign the jewel of Paris Saint-Germain.

According to statements by Giovanni Branchini, footballers agent and authorized voice to talk about transfers in Europe, the team of The league there would already be launched a millionaire offer to file this month to World Champion in Russia 2018.

“It depends on PSG. Real Madrid wants to have Mbappe immediately and has offered 50 million euros. I don’t know how it will turn out, “said the renowned Italian agent in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

In addition, Branchini assured that the maneuver of the merengue team sends a stabilizing message, in addition to highlighting that a player of the stature of Mbappe does not deserve to leave for free PSG late in the season.

“It certainly seems to me that Florentino Pérez’s initiative deserves attention, it is a message of stability for the system. Ultimately, it is a pity for everyone that a player of this level moves in summer in a free transfer“he commented.

‘Hot summer’

In the same talk, Giovanni branchini He anticipated that he sees a summer with many player transfers, he even mentioned the names of the players he believes will take the spotlight in the next market. “Sure a hot summer will come with Haaland, Harry Kane and Vlahovic in the list of headlines, “said the agent.