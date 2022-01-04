Brian Ocampo, the possible reinforcement of America that Sao Paulo ruled out

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.01.2022 18:36:20





The winter transfer market is open and in the leadership of the America work to sign Uruguayan Brian Ocampo, who was freed from his bond with National and he’s ready to trade with any team.

One of the interested parties in addition to the Eagles, was the Sao Paulo from Brazil, a group that evaluated the situation of the Uruguayan extreme and that was close to making an offer for their services, but suddenly they cut off contacts.

What happened?

According to a report from Globe Esporte of Brazil, the São Paulo team received information from the bad player behavior on and off the courts, so they decided to end the negotiations.

According to the Amazonian media, for Tricolor managers it is not the time to sign a player with fame of trouble, so now they turn to see names like Douglas costa Y Yeferson Soteldo.

For now Brian Ocampo He works separately to stay in shape while waiting for his signing with a club to be finalized, although it has transpired that together with his representative he would be asking until four million dollars as a transfer premium.

The 22-year-old attacker has scored four goals in his last 32 appearances with Uruguay National.

The Aguilas market

America seeks to reinforce itself for its presentation in the Closing 2022 before Puebla; at the moment they have announced the arrivals of people like Diego Valdes and Jonathan Dos Santos.

For their part, they have given way to Renato Ibarra, Mario Osuna, Nicolás Benedetti and Sebastián Córdova.