Bruce Arians does not regret having Antonio Brown, and does care about the receiver

Antonio Brown left the field and Arians cannot find any explanation; wishes you the best

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – A day after now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown ran off the field during Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, resulting in his expulsion of the team, the coach Bruce arians He emphasized that he has no regrets for bringing Brown into the organization.

“I don’t regret it. I just hope the best for him”, Arians pointed out Monday, acknowledging that it was difficult to see Brown burst onto the touchline in such a chaotic way. After teammates Mike Evans and OJ Howard tried to calm him down, Brown removed his jersey and shoulder pads, threw his gloves and undershirt into the stands, and ran through the end zone while both teams were in the game.

Antonio Brown arrived at the Buccaneers for the 2020 season, rescued thanks to the mediation of Tom Brady. Getty

A security officer from the MetLife Stadium he told ESPN who thought it was a fanatic who jumped onto the field. The officer also told ESPN that once inside the tunnel, Brown asked the state police to take him to the airport, but they could not comply with his request, so he ordered a taxi to the airport and did not fly home with the team.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“It was very difficult,” acknowledged Arians. “I wish you the best. If you need help, I hope you get it. It is very difficult. Because I care about him. “

Arians is still not sure why Brown, who has a history of volatile behavior, left the field. “I care a lot about him. I hope he’s okay.”

Arians said he did not speak to Brown after the episode, only before he left. He did not reveal the details of that conversation, but at no point did it involve Brown’s injured ankle.

A report from NFL Network notes that Brown was upset because he felt he could not continue playing because of his ankle, that he was injured in Week 6, and that he was forced to miss five games and an additional three due to the suspension imposed by the league for falsifying his vaccination card COVID-19.

“I don’t know if I was [lesionado]”Arians reported.” Did you say it was? “No,” he added.

2 Related

“It’s pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it. We had a conversation and he left the field.”

Brown was cleared to play last week and posted a performance of 101 yards and 10 receptions against the Carolina Panthers. But his ankle also suffered. Still, he was medically cleared to play Sunday against Jets.

Arians He stated that he would never force a player to participate with an injury and that if a player felt he was, that player would have to speak to the coaching staff.

Arians added that he has not spoken to Brown nor with their representatives.

When asked if there were moments that led to Brown’s outburst, he replied: “None at all.”