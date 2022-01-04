C100, C200, G100 and G400

Related news

This year’s CES in Las Vegas has been pretty decaf. Products have been presented, such as the new Samsung televisions, and some mobiles, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but we have not seen the large number of presentations from other editions.

One of the brands that has launched the most models has been Nokia, which has presented no less than four smartphones with the main feature of implement Android 12.

They all have in common that they cost less than $ 250, perfect for those who want a terminal for day to day but not spend too much.

Nokia C100 and C200

The most basic model is the Nokia C100, a terminal that costs 99 dollars. It will use the MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It will have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory, and an HD + screen.

We also have the Nokia C200, priced at 119 dollars. It will have the same processor, the A22, as well as the same RAM and ROM, 3 and 32 GB.

The screen will be 6.1 inches and maintains the HD + resolution. Its battery will be 4000 mAh.

Nokia G100 and G400

Raising the price a little, we have the Nokia G100, what will it cost 149 dollars. It has a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution and will use the Snapdragon 615.

It has a fingerprint sensor on the power button, a 5000 mAh battery and a triple rear camera.

Finally, we have the Nokia G400, a model with 5G thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 processor. It will have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, as well as a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The rear camera is triple and the main sensor is 48 Mpx. It also has a wide angle and a macro sensor. Its price will be 239 dollars.

The four models have been presented with the US market in mind, and for now there is no data on their arrival in Europe.

