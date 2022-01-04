Can the oil-intensive US Army go green?

United States and its NATO allies They are standing up to a new enemy: climate change. They have obtained the unexpected support of some members of their armed forces, consumers of huge amounts of oil, who believe that the use of silent electric vehicles it can bring great benefits.

At a summit last June, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization echoed Biden’s push on the environment, declaring that rising temperatures is “one of the defining challenges of our age.” The 30 member countries of the organization They agreed to set emission reduction targets for the alliance, though not for their individual armies.

Oil rises after the OPEC + meeting: it will maintain the increase in production Cotizalia / Agencies

Few Aspects of Modern Life Are Less Green Than the Army. Many basic principles of ecodesign, such as the use of electricity, lightweight materials or energy efficiency, are the antithesis of the war conflict. To be fast, powerful, resistant and ready at all times, you need propulsion, weight, massive armor and engines constantly idling, ready to go at any time. According to the Pentagon, about 10 million gallons (almost 38 million liters) are used per day, which is equivalent to about 1,000 large tanker trucks.

Now, the supporters of the ecological option, from generals and military scientists to defense contractors, they argue that taking advantage of the rapid technological advancements of commercial vehicles can bring advantages in combat.

What if raw materials are missing? A history of Chinese coercion and transatlantic cooperation Pau Ruiz Guix *

Jim Miller, Director of business development for combat mission systems at BAE Systems PLC, a British Pentagon supplier, explains that “we are faced with a unique situation. We have national leaders focused on theme and technology it is advancing at great speed ”.

The use of electricity makes vehicles are more difficult to detect by sound or thermal means, as they make less noise and produce less heat. Likewise, they accelerate faster and require less maintenance. Moreover, by reducing reliance on refueling, electricity would alleviate a significant logistical challenge that may hamper the progress of an army or make it vulnerable to attacks by insurgent forces or powerful rivals like Russia.

Can there be a green transition without high prices? The geopolitics of energy Isidore Tapia

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Eric Wesley recalls announcing at a forum last year, when he led the US Army Future and Concepts Center, that “my interest in the environment is relative, What interests me about alternative energies is to use them for the sake of the efficiency of our operations, within the framework of the military confrontations ”.

The first step for the US Army could be reconnaissance and surveillance vehicles, activities for which speed, lightness and stealth are essential. They have their eye on an electric reconnaissance vehicle to six people as a possible first project. Several manufacturers, including GM Defense, have already created prototype vehicles.

This Spanish startup works for the US army and is the new national unicorn Guillermo Cid

Create electrical versions of heavy tracked vehicles This will be a much greater challenge, since batteries cannot yet provide the enormous amount of energy that these vehicles require to cover long distances.

According to Dean Zeal McGrew, leader of the conversion equipment to electricity of propulsion systems at the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center, given the current size of the batteries, the autonomy of a tank It would drop from over 480km to about 80km if it were to go fully electric.

Last year, the Pentagon commissioned BAE Systems to provide it with a prototype hybrid engine

Hybrid engines, which save fuel and they are quieter, since they use a combustion engine to charge batteries that power an electric motor. Last year, the Pentagon commissioned BAE Systems to provide it with a hybrid engine prototype for the Bradley fighting vehicle, the main tracked vehicle of the American infantry.

BAE manufactures hybrid engines for buses in U.S, Europe and other regions, and has already done some tests for military use.

The US Army claims that it is able to predict the future several days in advance Jesus Diaz

According to Miller, “the commercial dimension of technology has matured ”. He assures that “it has reached a point where we think it’s completely ready for the transition to the military field ”.

BAE has indicated that technology could be adapted, through minor modifications, to other tracked vehicles that also weigh around 40 tons, such as self-propelled howitzers or multiple rocket launchers.

The use of electricity is in line with visions of future conflicts focused on the integration of technology and the increase of autonomy.

Electricity use is in line with visions of future conflicts focused on integrating technology and increasing autonomy. Lieutenant Colonel Wesley noted that electric vehicles could be a fundamental part of this process, since with them other instruments could be loaded and operated, such as sensors, laser weapons or interference equipment.

“If in addition to be a means of transport Each vehicle provided energy, we would have a powerful alternative to carry energy from one point to another on the battlefield, so that it could be used for everything the commander needs and not just the mechanical transmission ”, he said.

The flying motorcycle of the United States Army Jesus Diaz

According to Miller, BAE Robotics Technology Demonstrator, a vehicle created to experiment with future technologies, produces a surplus of energy that could power a barracks in the field with the capacity for a brigade.

Electrical technology would have to be more resistant to withstand the demands of uneven terrain

There are still many obstacles to overcome. The Electrical technology It would have to be more resistant to withstand the demands of rugged terrain and hot, sandy environments. Batteries need protection on the battlefield and security systems during transport.

According to Peter Schihl, Senior Research Scientist at power and mobility number of ground vehicles at the US Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center, ideally, the energy capacity of batteries relative to their size should be multiplied by 10, which could take approximately 15 or 20 years to occur.

“All these obstacles they have to do with physics, there is nothing of politics in them ”, sentenced.

First steps towards lower fuel consumption

Another obstacle arises when loading a electric vehicle fleet: To do this, the Army would need infrastructure like the one that is beginning to be implemented in the commercial sector, including mobile charging systems.

This could be America’s new top-secret fighter plane Jesus Diaz

McGrew from Ground Vehicle Systems Center, He explained that “if we want to recharge a tank in the middle of the desert, we will need a magical 17 megawatt charging station to charge the vehicle in 15 minutes.”

Is power source could be nuclear. The Pentagon’s Pele Project aims to develop a mobile nuclear microreactor that provides nearly infinite low-emission power for maintain operations. The Department of Defense has contracted with two companies to design prototypes and, next year, will choose one of them to build it.

It is likely that the first steps towards a lower fuel consumption are less conspicuous. McGrew explained that Army vehicles spend about 80% of their time idling and idling, so the implementation of ‘anti-idle technology‘could lead to fuel savings of 25%. The use of electricity for auxiliary systems such as fans and pumps it would lead to even greater savings, he said.

“It’s about getting more out of every liter of fuel that you transport until combat ”, he indicated.

* Content licensed from ‘The Wall Street Journal’.