Canelo Álvarez affirms that Eddy Reynoso will choose his next rival

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.01.2022 08:23:21





Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez starts the year with the uncertainty of the rival he will face in May, as he will go for the WBC cruiserweight title against Ilunga Makabu It is not yet a fact, since the Congolese will have to face a mandatory before Thabiso Mchunu.

Faced with such a scenario, questions have increased in recent days and they even seem to bother the Guadalajara, who pointed out that it will be Eddy Reynoso who will be in charge of choosing the next rival, in a decision that he will abide by without major problem.

“I don’t care; I really don’t care (who will be his next opponent). Whatever Eddy (Reynoso) wants, I’m ready, I’m ready for anything”, Canelo Álvarez commented on Saturday night in an interview with Fox Sports for the United States.

Who had the opportunity to see said interview they could perceive some discomfort from the tapatío, who insisted that the only relevant thing is to increase his legacy, so the cruise title is a great option, apart from the fact that it would be before a fighter of little renown.

“I just want to fight the best, and that’s it and make history. I don’t care who is there. I’m ready for anyone, ”added Canelo.

Makabu or Mchunu?

Already

Mauricio Sulaiman

, president of the WBC, had stated that

Saúl Álvarez will face the winner

of the fight between Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu, which is scheduled for January 29.