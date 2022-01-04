Carlos Bonavides will travel to Tijuana to take a paternity test

After the renowned actor Carlos Bonavides said he had no money to travel to Tijuana to get a paternity test with the young Aylin Barrera Flores, because he had no money, now the famous one assured that probably this 2022 if he will travel to see if the young woman is his daughter or not.

In an interview for ‘Firsthand’, the actor Bonavides confessed that sinceand he was informed that he could have an unrecognized daughter, three years ago, He had not been able to travel because his visa was canceled and because of the pandemic, but he is fully prepared to undergo the test soon.

Even the actor Carlos Bonavides revealed that if it were true that the young woman is his daughter, he would without problem recognize her and accept the results of paternity, In addition, he will have a relationship with her under the terms that the young woman wants, and in a discreet way.

“We will go to Tijuana, We will do a test and if she is my daughter, she does not ask me for anything, she is a doctor and I am not going to turn my back on her. What I talk to her is that now that the pandemic, the epidemic is over, we are going to see if we have the opportunity to meet each other, to establish the relationship that she wants, she no longer wants the media, then we are going to see what happens”, He commented Carlos Bonavides.

In addition, Carlos Bonavides He mentioned that although he barely knew that he had had a daughter out of wedlock, during a time when he was submerged in vice, he does remember how he met the mother of his alleged daughter.

According to the famous actor, he was in his stage as a wrestler when he met this woman, With whom he related for a time and later stopped seeing and frequenting, so he is not sure what the results of the DNA test could be.

But nevertheless, this topic is not a secret for his son Tadeo Baonavides to whom he has already explained that he may or may not have an older sister, to which he it has been said very happyWell, he does not see anything wrong with having one more member in the family.