Carlos Rodríguez, with a current contract in Liga de Quito, opens the doors in Barcelona SC | Football | sports

‘Paco’, 31, played a good part of the 2021 season with Peñarol, on loan from U.

The Uruguayan Carlos Rodríguez was open to playing this 2022 in LigaPro Serie A, but he seems more excited to do so in Guayaquil defending the Barcelona SC shirt despite having a current contract with Liga de Quito until December 31 next.

“I had a call from Fabián (Bustos), we talked about getting to know each other and how I am as a person. He told me there was a poll, that he was interested in me. He asked me if I wanted to go. Hopefully it can happen ”, revealed the 31-year-old center-back in an interview with the program. First time from Sports area.

Rodríguez arrived in the Ecuadorian league in 2019, from Peñarol, with a one-season contract with a purchase option, which made the League effective in 2020.

By not entering into the plans of the then technical director albo Pablo Repetto, Paco Rodríguez was loaned in September 2020 to Delfín SC to complete the campaign. And again, in April 2021, the capital’s leadership loaned it to Peñarol.

With the cast of Montevideo he participated in five matches of the South American Cup, in eight of the Apertura tournament of the Uruguayan first division and in thirteen of the Clausura tournament. Additionally, he played a match valid for the playoffs of the last contest of the past course in that country on December 8.

His contract with Liga expires on December 31 of this year.

“They are talking to my representative, he is handling that situation with the League and Barcelona. On January 4 (this Tuesday) we will be there in Quito at 08:45 … My wish is to have a team and to be at order, to have a chance to play in a big box and play an international cup, “said the Uruguayan defender.

AUDIO | Carlos “paco” Rodríguez in the FIRST TIME of @AreaDeportivaFM: “I received a call from Fabián (Bustos). We talked about how I am feeling and about the interest in having me on your team. Hopefully it can be given. The rest is handled by my representative ” pic.twitter.com/wMihWmoLze – Pepe Mera (@pep_mera) January 3, 2022

“In these businesses, until you sign, nothing is certain. The good thing is that there is an interested party (Barcelona SC). My representative is taking care of that, ”he added.

Asked about the current situation of the Canarian team, Rodríguez affirmed that he follows Ecuadorian football, “and the truth is that I also follow the big teams, so I am aware of that.”

“Barcelona is a great team. It is a pleasure that a big team calls you ”.

The first winter reinforcement of the white team was the Argentine central defender Zaid Romero (22 years old), who is coming for a season with an option to buy. He has also incorporated the Ecuadorian defender Andrés López (28 years old), signed for one season, with the option of extending his relationship for three more years; and Argentine striker Tomás Martín Molina (26 years old), with a one-year contract, with the option to renew. (D)