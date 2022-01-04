CDC shortens Pfizer booster dose period to five months

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The United States (CDC, for its acronym in English) authorized today, Tuesday, to reduce the waiting period from six to five months to receive the booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19.

In this way, the federal entity aligned itself with the recommendation made yesterday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Following FDA clearances, today’s recommendations ensure that people can get a boost of protection against omicron and the increase in cases throughout the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can receive an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19, ″ said the doctor in writing. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

The determination applies only to Pfizer’s vaccine, the CDC clarified. In Johnson & Johnson’s case, the booster is given two months after the single dose has been received, while the Moderna booster continues six months after the two-dose series has been completed.

Meanwhile, the CDC also authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised patients in the age group 5 to 11 years, 28 days after completing the two-dose series with Pfizer. Currently, this is the only vaccine licensed for that population.

As in the case of adults, the third dose may be given to young recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, those receiving active cancer treatment, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, and those taking medications that weaken the immune system.

Regarding the FDA’s recommendation to allow the 12-15 year age group to receive a booster dose, Dr. Walensky indicated that she looks forward to an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting to take place. tomorrow, Wednesday, to make a decision.

In this regard, the Secretary of the Department of Health in Puerto Rico, Carlos Mellado, indicated that once the CDC issues the final recommendation, “we will move to achieve greater coverage in our population and redouble the protection of our children and thus prevent them from getting sick. seriously as a result of the harmful virus ”.

“At the moment, we have 126,499 minors with the completed series. If approved this next week, some 87,803 minors would be eligible “ between the ages of 12 to 15 for the booster dose, he added.