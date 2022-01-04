CES 2022 Las Vegas news from Samsung, Intel and more technology

The main controversies revolve around, precisely, the presence in a scenario that still arouses fears among attendees and the companies themselves for the new omicron strain, which has countries in Europe, the United States and several in Asia and Latin America on edge.

The increase and rapid contagion of this variant led to several technological giants such as Facebook, Google and Amazon itself, deciding not to attend the appointment of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) In Las Vegas. But nevertheless, did not stop the intention and great bet of giants such as Samsung, Intel, General Motors and Oracle, among others, who are risking it all to show their main innovations and bets in the showcase that will take place between January 5 and 8.

CES 2022: Samsung launches in Las Vegas

There are several advances that will be seen in this new edition of CES. The expectation is centered in conferences such as Samsung, which will be this January 4, and a few hours before the official opening of the event.

As Pulzo learned, at this conference the technology giant will boost its launches more recent like its line of televisions MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle 2022, with next-generation image quality and customization options.

According to Samsung, the new TVs offer advancements in picture and sound quality, plus a variety of screen inches, customizable accessories and a streamlined interface. Even, he says, the 2022 devices bring the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’ closer, with more realistic images, immersive sound and personalized experiences. (See also: BlackBerry ‘pensiona’ to their mobiles; several will hang forever in 2022).

The company also launches its new S21 FE 5G in Las Vegas, the youngest member of its Galaxy S21 series. As described, it is a ‘smartphone’ with select premium features of the Galaxy S21 And it’s packed with the most beloved aspects of that terminal, like eye-catching design, powerful performance, professional-grade camera, and seamless ecosystem connectivity.

CES 2022: Major Launches in Las Vegas

At CES 2022, big surprises are also expected in terms of innovation. For example, news regarding processors and graphics cards, despite the global logistics crisis. Computer launches are also expected, such as a new ‘laptop’ with two screens: one with the traditional location and one next to the keyboard. In addition, launches focused on ‘gaming’ users are expected.

On the sides of health technology, devices focused on the pandemic and health management will also be known at this time. What’s more, new advancements aimed at home technology, with this new situation facing the world. (See also: Apple continues unstoppable and reached a record that no other company in the world had achieved).

Also, the cars will be given a very important place in this appointment of CES 2022 and Brands such as General Motors, Hyundai and Toyota will show some of their main bets, with some technological advances that the assistants in Las Vegas will know first.

It will be a few days full of launches, technology and a showcase for great and new players to further drive the technology market. At Pulzo we focus on showing the best advances and devices that, without a doubt, will captivate you our readers in this 2022.