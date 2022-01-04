Chicharito Hernández exposes his new partner and leaves Sarah Kohan aside

Chicharito Hernández surprised his followers in Mexico by exposing his new partner to the cameras of the United States press and leaving his ex-wife Sarah Kohan aside.

January 03, 2022 · 16:01 hs

The memory of Sarah Kohan began to disappear in the consideration of Chicharito Hernández after the press in the United States surprised fans in Mexico with the photographs of the new partner of the LA Galaxy forward.

The footballer of the Los Angeles entity was associated with a series of North American women in the last year, from businesswomen to models, in his new stage as one of the most coveted singles.

However, in the last hours the rumor seems to have been confirmed that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is in a relationship with a new woman in his life.

The journalist Nelssie Carrillo was once again the main source who pursues the news of Chicharito Hernández in love matters and revealed that he spent the holidays with another woman away from Sarah Kohan.

Through his Instagram profile he wrote: “Apparently the footballer Javier Hernández ‘Chicharito’ already has a new love and look at him well established, the girl’s name is Nicole. And a few months ago they were seen at the Beverly Hills Hotel very affectionate.”

Chicharito Hernández is enjoying a new rebirth in the United States after having accumulated 17 goals last season, despite failing to qualify for the Playoffs zone.