Chivas de Guadalajara sends an ultimatum to Alexis Vega for his renewal

Alexis Vega is in negotiations with Chivas de Guadalajara for his contract renewal, to which the board ended up sending him a strong message as an ultimatum.

January 03, 2022 22:44 hs

The continuity of Alexis Vega in Chivas de Guadalajara is another of the pending accounts of the board led by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez for the start of the 2022 Clausura Tournament and they sent an ultimatum.

The 24-year-old footballer is on the radar of teams of great economic wealth such as Rayados de Monterrey, which is still close to closing his transfer to the team coached by Javier Aguirre.

However, despite the appearance of contenders seeking to sign him for the following season, both Vergara and Peláez ended up launching one last proposal for him to continue at the club.

As indicated by the Diario Récord, the directors of the Mexican institution see Vega’s continuity as a priority and would have offered to renew him for double his salary that he receives in the Flock.

Alexis’s contract will end in December 2022 and for Vergara and Peláez the continuity of the former Toluca is essential to share an attacking pair with the new addition Roberto Alvarado.

For its part, Chivas de Guadalajara will debut in the 2022 Clausura Tournament and will face Mazatlán on January 9th with the aim of starting the championship on the right foot.