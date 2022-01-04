Chivas reinforcements: Rodolfo Pizarro and other fallen signings

Editorial Mediotiempo

With the start of a new transfer market, the rumors in Chivas do not stop ringing with what their fans are usually excited imagining the players who could reach the club, however, until now they have remained in pure promises that have even ‘stolen’ other equipment.

The most recent case was that of Rodolfo Pizarro, of whom there was talk of a possible return to the Flock, but the still Inter Miami player he preferred to return to Monterrey, a team with which he has already carried out the medical studies.

For now, Guadalajara It has only been able to specify the arrival of Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, who was champion with Cruz Azul, in exchange for Uriel Antuna and the loan of Alejandro Mayorga.

Even in the presentation of the new player, Ricardo Peláez revealed that They are working to bring more reinforcements to the rojiblancas ranksHowever, here we tell you which players it is a fact that will not reach the Flock, despite the fact that they interested the board of directors led by Amaury Vergara.

What players sounded like for Chivas and who ‘stole’ them?

Rodolfo Pizarro – Monterrey

Luis Romo – Monterrey

Erik Lira – Cruz Azul

Sebastián Córdova – Tigers

Forwards that interest Chivas

According to David Medrano, the Rebaño wants to get the services of a scorer for the Clausura 2022 the sounding options are the following: