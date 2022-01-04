Comedian Edson Zúñiga, “El Norteño”, reveals that he was invited to work with the narco

Comedian, Edson Zuniga, better known as “El Norteño” who gives life to the character of “El Compayito”, was interviewed for Yordi Rosado’s YouTube channel, where he shared different anecdotes about his life.

Among them, Edson spoke about groups of drug traffickers such as “Los Beltrán Leyva”, “The Michoacan Family” and the “New Generation Cartel”, whom he recognized as people.

“It is not for me to judge because they are Humans just like us. Nothing but them one of two: either they believe in God or they don’t have a mother, then they lose that fear, “he mentioned in the interview.

In addition to this, he recalled the day when a leader of one of these criminal groups invited to work with them; However, his rapprochement with the drug trafficker began when he was younger, since his father was a military man. This helped him to renounce the proposal that was made to him.

“My dad used to shoot planes of drug traffickers that they were trying, within the ocean, to enter the United States ”, he mentioned during the interview.

What did the proposal consist of?

The comedian indicated that, at some point, a drug trafficking leader invited him to work with him. This proposal consisted of Edson Zuniga He had to carry a portfolio when he traveled and upon arrival he had to hand it in.

This is due to the fact that he made tours of different states of the country at random, which drew the attention of drug traffickers. Thus, the comedian indicated that the leader told him: “you are one of the few who does not have an order in their movements, you are a marble in a huge box ”.

In addition, he explained that for each transaction they would give him thousands of pesos: “Because you deliver that portfolio, we are going to give you 800 thousand pesos. It’s a lot of money for you to say no. “

Despite this, the comedian refused to accept the deal: “I said ‘you know no’, it’s a business I don’t know about, but my dad is military and I know that if you go in and out, it is with your tennis shoes in front of you and I don’t wear tennis shoes. I don’t want to make them look bad ”, he mentioned when he remembered the moment.

Finally, he indicated that both remained as good friends and that even the leader of the criminal group He gave him his card: “he told me ‘if you have a problem with Satan, I’ll help you.”

Elba Esther tried to seduce Edson Zúñiga

In addition to this anecdote, the comedian recalled the day that Elba Ester Gordillo She tried to seduce him while he was practicing his profession as a pilot aviator, when he was approximately 23 years old.

“We were in a meeting of the magisterium from Guerrero and the lady had had a few drinks, it had also been a long meeting, at some point she said to me ‘son please go to my room and in my luggage there are some sandals, please bring them to me because I can’t stand these shoes anymore’ ” the comedian recalled.

Thus, he indicated that he went to the room; however, when he arrived, the former leader of the national union of education workers (SNTE) was already inside the room: “I didn’t know how he got around…. (after) the lady took off her slipper and put her foot on the mouth”.

Given this fact, the comedian remembers that he ran out of the place and never saw him again. Elba esther Gordillo or to talk to her.