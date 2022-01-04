Coronavirus: what is “incidental covid” and what clues does it give us about the omicron wave

Admin 8 hours ago World Leave a comment 58 Views

  • Jose Carlos Cueto
  • BBC News World

Woman undergoing a test for COVID in India.

Image source, EPA

While the wave of omicron breaks records of infections around the world, the scientific community is rushing to understand the real impact of this latest variant of coronavirus.

The evidence gathered to date points to two clear questions.

The first, that thanks to the protection of vaccines, natural immunity and changes in the virus, omicronappears to be less severe than its predecessors.

The second, which is transmitted so quickly that its progress continues to challenge public health and economic recovery.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

A person circumvents South Korean border surveillance at an unusual crossing to the North | International

The person who managed to bypass the South Korean surveillance system on New Year’s Day …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved