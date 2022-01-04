Couple dances the cumbia of “Eso Tilín” during their wedding and video goes viral on TikTok – Prensa Libre

And it is that celebrating the union in marriage means a great effort and that date must be unforgettable, so you must think about every detail. This is how a couple in Mexico wanted their dance to be remembered for a long time.

A Mexican couple celebrated one of the most important days of their lives, their wedding, with a peculiar dance, the video of which has gone viral on the social network TikTok.

And this is how these daring boyfriends decided that the main dance of their celebration was the cumbia of “Eso Tilín”, a song that was created thanks to the remembered viral video in which a boy shows his steps from the scissors dance after having received a coin from your neighbor and friend.

The popularity of this video is not over yet and that is why thousands of netizens continue to recreate the steps of the little “Tilín”, but this couple wanted to go further and when the musical group that entertained at their party asked them to go to the center of the dance floor and they asked for the popular song.

As expected, the couple wanted to imitate the steps of the Peruvian boy, but very much in his style. With exaggerated jumps and lots of fun, the couple turned their party into an unforgettable event for their guests.

The joy of the newlyweds did not go unnoticed on social networks, as a guest recorded everything and it was the bride herself who shared the video on her TikTok account. “Our civil wedding was intimate, but surprises could not be absent,” wrote Karol Herrera in the description of the video that is already a trend on several platforms.