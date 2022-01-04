Coutinho yields to Barça and opens the door on his way out

Philippe Coutinho has made clear to FC Barcelona his predisposition to change of scene in this winter marketprovided there is an attractive sports offer to continue your career as an elite professional. The Brazilian winger understands that he will not have a leading role in the Barça club, so he will make it easy to find a new destination in the coming days.

‘Cou’ longed to triumph at the Camp Nou, but his injuries as well as the lack of continuity prevented the most expensive signing in the history of the Barça club from having curdled as a culé player. Club and footballer talked before the ‘Christmas break’ to communicate their situation, something that both he and his surroundings already expected.

To be able to continue his sports career in a project that give him stripes and have serious aspirations is the wish of the Brazilian. There is no doubt that his goal is to reach the Premier League, and that is what is being tried despite the fact that his high profile does not mean an aid for the operation.

Despite everything, both Coutinho and Barça have already sent interested clubs in England. There is mainly talk of Tottenham and Arsenal, who will provide all kinds of facilities helping in the payment of the part of the token if the case arises. Few weeks ago, the azulgrana team saw his departure unlikely, but now it seems that the negotiations are beginning to come alive.

With an eye on Qatar

The objective of the player and Barça would be to break the contract with a transfer, although it is most likely that he can only leave through a loan. Coutinho is clear that he has the ability to succeed again in the Premier, and His goal is to raise his head to be able to continue being an important piece in the Brazilian team in the next World Cup in Qatar.