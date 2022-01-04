COVID-19 singer Kenwrick Joseph dies

Facebook Singer Kenny J died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Kenny J, the Trinidadian singer whose real name was Kenwrick Joseph, passed away after a battle with COVID-19, according to Trinidad Express and other local media, which confirmed the sad news with his daughter.

The news website, which described him as a “Calipsonian,” said his daughter, Jesselle Joseph, confirmed that Kenny J died, despite being fully vaccinated. He was 69 years old. The cause of death: COVID-19.

This is what you need to know:

Kenny J battled COVID-19 for two weeks

According to Trinidad Express, Kenny J battled COVID-19 for two weeks and ended up in an Intensive Care Unit.

Loop News also confirmed the news with Joseph. She told that news website that the doctors took good care of her father. She spoke to him two days before his death, and “he was trying to be strong and stay in a good mood,” the site reported.

Newsday reported that Kenny J died on Sunday, January 3, 2022.

Joseph told Newsday: “My dad was always here for me and us. We will miss him very much. The doctors were in contact with me every day, updating me and letting me know of their progress. They were taking very good care of him and I am very grateful for that. I am very grateful for everything they would have done to try to keep him close for as long as possible. “

The tributes flowed on social media. Itz Rome wrote on Facebook: “I’m crying as I write this… He always had a stale joke to give me, always laughing, always joking. I grew up listening to his music and admired the skill in his writing. I took a lot of notes from him and he was always there to give me advice. One of my mentors and my dear friend Kenny J… We will miss you brother, but you must know that your music will live forever. My condolences to his family and to the entire Parang fraternity, we lost a legend😔. Fly high Kenny 🕊 Rest in peace my friend 🙏 ”.

Kenny J recently filmed commercials about vaccination

According to Loop News, Kenny J was a retired police officer and “became synonymous with Christmas.”

“It contributed to the art form in an excellent way because, if you remember, it has one of the most popular songs. He was with us when we marched for 50 percent of the local broadcast, ”said Sherma Orr-Watkins, Public Relations Officer for the Trinbago Calipsonian Unified Organization (TUCO).

“He was an active member of the Calypso fraternity and was a prolific (song) writer.”

Soca parang singer Marcia Miranda told Newsday: “I am deeply shocked because he called me the day he found out about his condition and I have stayed in contact with him ever since. I did my best to give him some advice and tell him to be strong and stay positive, because he was a strong person. “

He had recently filmed television commercials reminding people to get vaccinated, the news website said. His songs included “Alexander,” “Paintbrush,” and “Hush Yuh Mouth.”

