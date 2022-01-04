COVID tests in NY take up to 11 to give results

The laboratories that advertise rapid covid-19 PCR tests throughout the city and state of New York take up to 11 days to give the results, so much so that the prosecutor of New York ordered this Tuesday that they stop issuing misleading publications that promise results in 24 or 48 hours.

It is the fifth time that the prosecutor Letitia James sends warning messages to different companies that carry out rapid tests, upon receiving complaints that two of them – EZ Test NY and Keep Health Safe– it is taking seven days, and in some cases up to eleven, to deliver the test results.

James reminds them that this amounts to making “false promises that they have no means of keeping” at a time when “positivity rates (on tests) are skyrocketing by the omicron and Christmas gatherings“.

In the same letter made public by her office, the prosecutor encourages the citizens to report these delays to the telephone number of the Office against fraud and from protection to the consumer.

The percentage of positivity in New York has exceeded 20% in the last seven days, while the number of tests carried out is greater than ever: yesterday 51,698 positives of the 223,153 registered tests were reported, but the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, assures that these figures should be much higher because not all the home tests are collected.

Indeed, the tests that at the beginning of December had a delay of a few hours until the delivery of the results began to register delays as the Christmas dates approached and the queues at the mobile covid posts became longer and longer at any given time. time of day and night.

The prosecutor began on December 21 to send these warning letters to the companies as the number of complaints for delay increased, and since that date it has already warned six companies that they must explain to their clients what “they can realistically wait regarding your results. “

The street tests of covid-19 are in almost all cases totally free for the citizens and even tourists, the cost being assumed by insurance companies or, in the case of people who do not have a health plan or policy, by the local, state or federal government.