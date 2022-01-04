Crohn’s stenoses may respond to immunosuppressive drug therapy, study finds

Stenoses are the most common structural complication of Chron’s disease.

This study provides a clear strategy for treating and evaluating patients with stenosis, they noted.

“Immunosuppression combined with intensification of target therapy based on objective measures of persistent inflammation provided better results than standard drug therapy,” according to a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.

Stenoses Symptomatic symptoms related to Crohn’s disease (CD) may respond to immunosuppressive drug therapy, with improvements in symptoms and stenosis morphology, according to the results of an Australian study.

“This study shows that damage to the intestinal wall associated with Crohn’s disease, characteristic of stenoses inflammatory, it is potentially reversible with pharmacological treatment, “reports the team.

Stenoses they are the most common structural complication of CD, and surgery and endoscopic balloon dilation are the main treatment options. Drug therapy has been considered contraindicated, note Dr. Julian Schulberg of St. Vincent Hospital in Melbourne and colleagues.

The STRIDENT study is believed to be the first randomized controlled trial of drug treatment in patients with Chron’s disease stenosis.

“Compared to the widely held belief that stenoses are predominantly fibrotic, with irreversible structural changes, this study has established that there are reversible components, “say the authors.

“This study provides a clear strategy for treating and evaluating patients with stenosis, the most common and disabling complication of Crohn’s disease. Stenoses they respond to drug therapy, and intensive therapy coupled with tight control of inflammation leads to the best results, “they add.

In his opinion, “drug therapy should be considered for the treatment of stenoses of Crohn’s disease, with objective measures used to adjust therapy “.

Among the key findings the researchers reported the following:

– At 12 months, 79% of patients in the intensive treatment group had an improvement in obstructive symptoms compared to 64% in the standard treatment group (odds ratio, 2.10, P = 0.17) .

– Treatment failure was more common with standard treatment than intensive treatment (28% vs 10%; OR, 0.27; P = 0.045), although four patients in each group required stenosis surgery.

– The Crohn’s disease activity index (CDAI) fell below 150 (indicating remission) in 69% of patients in the intensive treatment group compared to 60% in the standard treatment group, from an initial index score of 167 and 179, respectively (OR, 1.50; P = 0.42).

– MRI at 12 months showed improvement (based on MaRIA stenosis score of 25% or more) in 61% of the intensive treatment group versus 28% of the standard treatment group (OR, 3.99; P = 0.009). Complete resolution of the stenosis on MRI was observed in 20% and 16%, respectively.

– Intestinal ultrasound at 12 months showed an improvement of more than 25% in intestinal wall thickness in 51% of patients in the intensive treatment group compared to 33% in the standard treatment group (OR , 2.10; P = 0.15).

– Fecal calprotectin normalized in 62% of patients in intensive care compared with 44% of patients in standard therapy (OR, 2.04; P = 0.15), while protein C normalization Reactive was observed in 62% and 44%, respectively (OR, 2.04; P = 0.15).

– There were no deaths during the study. Eight patients (15%) in the intensive treatment group and four (16%) in the standard group reported serious adverse events.

Source consulted here.