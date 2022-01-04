Cryptocurrencies for tourists: how to travel and pay anywhere in the world with only digital assets

Cryptocurrencies could be used while traveling. (photo: Infotechnology.com)

The use of cryptocurrencies is starting to gain more and more popularity in the world. Without going any further, El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as its legal tender in September 2021, and its president, Nayib Bukele, is even considering the possibility of creating a “Bitcoin City”, a city that would be financed by funds based on bitcoin and that it would have practically no taxes.

However, for the moment, the use of cryptocurrencies for “common” transactions is not so widespread throughout the world. It is an incipient technology that is showing the great possibilities that it offers only now, and there is still a lot of skepticism about them.

But anyway, there are already beginning to be payment methods with cryptocurrencies that could be very beneficial for citizens of countries that impose financial and exchange barriers who want to travel abroad. Infobae spoke with experts from the crypto world to find out how digital assets could be used when traveling internationally.

Little by little, tourists will be able to start hiring the services for their trips directly with cryptocurrencies.



“Companies like Buenbit offer their clients international prepaid cards that are funded with cryptocurrencies and can be used anywhere in the world -Explain Manuel Calderon, economist and financial manager of Buenbit- the user makes his purchase in dollars or another currency and the plastic issuing company uses the cryptocurrencies of the account at the official exchange rate and debits the equivalent”.

Prepaid cryptocurrency cards are beginning to gain more and more ground, in Argentina fintechs such as Lemoncash or Buenbit have already launched theirs that can be used to make purchases and payments of different types. These international cards could already be used around the world to make expenses of all kinds, with funds in cryptocurrencies.

There is another way to consume with cryptocurrencies in the world but it has not yet gained enough popularity. “In the future everyone will accept stablecoins like USDC or others ”, he says Ariel scaliter, Professor of the subject Cryptocurrencies at UCEMA and founder of Agrotoken.

“Crypto companies offer their customers international prepaid cards that are funded with cryptocurrencies and can be used anywhere in the world” (Calderón)

According to the expert in the crypto world, in the future all businesses, stores, restaurants and more service providers will accept payments directly made in cryptocurrencies, that is, it will not be necessary to make the change to a “fiat” currency -as national currencies are known- but rather it can be paid directly in bitcoin, ethereum or another digital asset.

Before consulting this medium, the specialists consulted explained that each business could decide whether to accept one cryptocurrency and not another, depending on the stability of each one. Here is a “problem” for this type of transaction, There is still no global regulatory framework one hundred percent defined that regulates these operations. “El Salvador was a pioneer, it is the first country to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency. We are waiting for more countries to comment on cryptocurrencies, ”says Calderón.

The Lemon Cash prepaid card, one of the fintech companies that already offers it in Argentina

Scaliter, on the other hand, put on the table another way to use cryptocurrencies when we are traveling. The company Paypal, which could be considered as the first fintech, announced a few months ago that it will accept the funding of its accounts with cryptocurrencies. This is very good news for people who invest in digital assets since Paypal’s reputation has made payments through it accepted practically all over the world. Therefore, This can be a very good method to use cryptocurrencies while traveling, to buy products or to contract services of all kinds.

The last maneuver that a traveler could make abroad to use their cryptocurrencies is to resort to ATMs that exchange cryptocurrencies for fiat money. “The problem is that at the moment there are very few in the world, it is not common to find them”Says Calderón. However, both he and Scaliter are confident that in the future they will become more and more common and will become part of people’s daily lives.

“In summary, I believe that the use of cryptocurrencies for tourism will be increasingly popular,” Calderón said, “for now it is very green, it is just beginning to be adopted by the hand of stable cryptocurrencies, but I estimate that between 2 and 5 years from now it will be more and more generalized, you will be able to go with your virtual wallet and with a QR pay many things directly with crypto”.

