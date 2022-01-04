Cuadrado, a headache for referees in Italy: “It’s really difficult to make the right decision about him”

Cuadrado has 4 goals for Juventus so far in Serie A. REUTERS / Massimo Pinca

How skilled he is Juan Guillermo Cuadrado When it comes to dribbling, it is not only difficult for his rivals, especially if instead of being used as a winger he is used as a winger, but for the referees, who have to deal with the physical deployment that they usually do along the band right when playing. Proof of this is the statement of who until recently dispensed justice in football, Gianpaolo Calvarese.

The former Italian referee, who at 45 years of age took a step into the world of football once the 2020/21 season ended, talked about his career with the media outlet Football News 24 and explained that one of the players who most He demanded it in the 14 years as central judge in Serie A was Cuadrado.

“The truth is that Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, like other players, are difficult players to referee due to their speed, another like him who comes to mind is Giovinco. It’s really difficult to make the right decision about him, ”Calvarese analyzed about the Necoclí, Antioquia born.

The Difficulty of Making Refereeing Decisions with Cuadrado also has to do with the fact that he is one of the players who receives the most fouls: the second in Juventus, with 25 fouls in 17 games this season, after the Spaniard Álvaro Morata. At Serie A level, the multipurpose coffee grower is the seventeenth most affected by infractions.

Although the 33-year-old is indeed the target of blows from his rivals, he sometimes simulates fouls. At least that is how football connoisseurs expressed it on more than one occasion before the Italian press during 2021. “I hope he does not throw himself or the referee bite the bait”, raised about Cuadrado at one point last year Maco Materazzi, in the preview of a match between Juventus and Inter Milan.

“Cuadrado is a specialist in diving: he gets to the ball first and when he realizes that the opponent can take the ball from him, he dives”, Said the sporting director of Udinese, Pierpaolo Marino, after his team fell to the Vecchia Signora thanks to a penalty generated by the Antioquia, also last season.

Juventus is fifth in Serie A, so it is getting a place in the next edition of the Champions League., REUTERS / Massimo Pinca

Pasquale Bruno, former Lecce, Fiorentina, Torino and Juventus player, now a panelist for the Italian program Tiki Taka, also questioned Cuadrado for his actions: “Cuadrado breaks my balls, he’s always on the groundDo you watch the games? Do I pay to always see Cuadrado on the ground? Are you kidding?

SQUARE, ESSENTIAL IN THE JUVENTUS

Simulate fouls or not, the truth is that Cuadrado is one of the greatest game generators in Juventus so far this season, not only contributing goals, but also assisting his teammates, as evidenced by some data collected by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Cuadrado, a sui generis defender, sometimes also playing as a high winger, equaled his record for goals of the season in a league only in the first round, and was also the defender who created the most opportunities for his teammates (30) and the second behind to dribble successfully (24, behind Stojanovic’s 32), “said the Italian newspaper.

Likewise, the Colombian is the defender who contributed the most goals to his team in the first half of this season. Of the 8 goals that come from the defensive back, 4 are from Cuadrado, 3 from Bonucci and 1 from Matthijs Ligt.

KEEP READING:

Danilo Arboleda, defender who shone with the Sheriff in 2021, will change teams and this is his new destination

With the ovation of Wanda Metropolitano, this is how Radamel Falcao García returned to face Atlético de Madrid