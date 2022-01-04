Cuba Team Manager will have to wait – Complete Swing

OFFICIAL NOTE

CNB INFORMATION (posted by JIT sports site)

The National Baseball Commission informs that it has been decided to postpone the appointment of the director of our country’s main team, initially planned as a previous step to the start of the 61st National Series.

After analyzing the unusual situation that has marked the preamble to that event, as a result of covid-19, and taking into account that the 2022 season will lack official international competitions, it has been determined that it will be at the end of the same that the aforementioned is carried out. choice.

In this way, the selected one will be able to follow up on the selective series called as a qualitatively superior step, and called to bring together a good part of the players who will have to make up the preselection for the various commitments to face in 2023.

We support the decision to respond to the will expressed in the strategy for the development of our sport, which requires a director who has served in our national competitions – not necessarily the one that is about to start – and whose appointment emerges from a transparent process, based on the strength of your capabilities and the work project you defend once requested.

In this regard, we remind you that once you have assumed this role, you will not be in charge of any team in local leaderships.