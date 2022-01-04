Cuban comedian Andy Vázquez begins a new professional stage

Cuban comedian Andy Vázquez began 2022 by taking a new professional path. The actor known for his character as “Facundo” on the show Live the story, announced that he is leaving El show de Carlucho on UniVista TV, which he joined in early 2020.

“I start this 2022 giving thanks. Thank God, life, thank my family. Thanks to this wonderful country and to all the people who have come into my life. To Iván Herrera, Luis Castro and Carlucho, who reached out to me in one of the most difficult moments of my life and I will never forget that, ”Vázquez said in a post on Facebook.

The comedian joined the team of comedians of the program led by José Carlucho a few months after staying in Miami after he was expelled from his job on Cuban television for a video critical of the failure and disorganization in the distribution of the Cuatro Caminos market. In the Habana.

“I am grateful for having been on Univista TV for these two years, where I learned a lot and made very good friends. I will miss them a lot, in artistic life, because in private we will continue to see each other. Since I have the best relationships with each one of them, because there I got over it, had fun, laughed, cried, in short, I only feel happiness when I remember passing through that prestigious channel, “said Vázquez after mentioning the businessmen Iván Herrera and Luis Castro, from the insurance company UniVista Insurance, who bet on Carlucho after his dismissal from América Tevé and have managed to carry out a successful online space that can be seen on social networks and on YouTube.

“For all of us, it is an honor and a pleasure that he has decided to be part of the cast,” Carlucho told el Nuevo Herald when Vázquez began his program, calling him a “creator who has made humor for a long time,” and adding him to the team. it would be “a sure goal”.

Although Vázquez did not specify where he will continue his professional career, he did advance some of his goals by leaving The Carlucho show.

“Today begins a new stage of my independent life, to be able to dedicate more time to my family and to carry out new individual projects, both in the artistic and business fields,” he said.

After a painful separation in which he could not witness the early years of his youngest daughter, Isabella, Vázquez was able to bring his wife and child to Miami in September of last year.

Vázquez ended his post thanking the public and wishing that “this year is good, and that God is always by our side. Especially from our Cuba Bella !!! ”.

Comedians Andy Vázquez, “Facundo”, and Luis Silva, Pánfilo, when they were together on the Cuban television program ‘Vivir del Cuento’. Miami

Related articles el Nuevo Herald