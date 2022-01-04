Customers beat up New York Burger King employee

Two men beat a restaurant worker “Burger King” in Brooklyn, New York, this according to an alleged delay in your order.

The NYPD released a video of the attack, where the two men are first seen who complain that their food is taking too long; however, from the words soon they go to blows.

One of the men jumped over the counter and fought with the clerk and then the other customer joins in to hit the restaurant employee. This happened on December 4 at the premises located on Linden Boulevard, in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Although two other employees came to their aid, they were unable to prevent the assault from the men, who escaped after the assault. For this reason the authorities they are hoping someone can help identify subjects.

The 22-year-old who was assaulted was treated at Burger King in New York City and fortunately did not have serious injuries.