Customers beat up New York Burger King employee

Two men beat a restaurant worker “Burger King” in Brooklyn, New York, this according to an alleged delay in your order.

The NYPD released a video of the attack, where the two men are first seen who complain that their food is taking too long; however, from the words soon they go to blows.

One of the men jumped over the counter and fought with the clerk and then the other customer joins in to hit the restaurant employee. This happened on December 4 at the premises located on Linden Boulevard, in the Brownsville neighborhood.

