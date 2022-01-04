Dayanara Torres closed 2021 in love

The revelation of their romance

It was last September when Dayanara Torres revealed in an interview with Michelle Galván of First Imacto (Univision) that he was dating someone. “Yes, I do believe in love and I’m happy,” she said with a laugh. “Right now I’m happy, I’m happy.” Of course, the native of Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, reserved the identity of her partner.

This is the first time since 2019 that Torres refers to a new love illusion. Let us remember that at the beginning of that year, her fiancé, Louis D’Esposito, left her when she fell ill with cancer and began her treatment.

About that bitter chapter in her life, the Puerto Rican said the following to Michelle Galván: “So many years dedicated to my children, they never met anyone, that is, this person seemed the right one (D’Esposito) and well they met, we dated family, we travel as a family, but unfortunately when my cancer and my treatment happened it was a lot for him, and he was honest and he said it, but if it weren’t for him I wouldn’t have checked it out ”.

