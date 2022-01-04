Deliveries, excited by the entry into force of new laws

There are more than sixty-five thousand delivery workers in New York City and one of them is Gustavo Ajche, who has worked delivering food for more than 15 years.

Ajche is excited about the new laws that will go into effect in 3 weeks.

“The law of the bathrooms… transparency in tips too. I think they are the main things personally, “Ajche said.

On January 24, he and all the other delivery workers will see the first phase of several laws that will give them more protections.

Restaurants will now have to allow delivery men to use their restrooms or they could face fines.

Applications such as ‘Grubhub’ and ‘Uber Eats’ will also need to inform workers of their tip for each delivery and the total payment and tips for the previous day.

“The defendants are real, the demands are fair and necessary, and the delivery worker has done his part to contribute to this great nation,” added Ajche.

Activists say these rights are long overdue, and the last 2 years in the pandemic only show more that these workers, most of them immigrants, deserve more protection.

“It is something very important because it recognizes them as essential workers that they are and it also recognizes the importance of having dignity at work,” said Hyldalín Colón, from Deliveristas Unidos.

The second phase of the laws takes effect in April and the third phase early next year.

In those stages, the laws will allow workers to decide how far they will travel for deliveries, it will also set a minimum wage for delivery workers.

But dealers say this is just the beginning.

They also want more done to keep them safe.

“One of the priorities for us in this year 2020 is the situation of accidents on the streets,” added Colón.

Last year there were more than a dozen delivery workers who died in accidents and many others were injured.

Activists say they want to see improvements for the thousands who are dedicated to making deliveries to New Yorkers.