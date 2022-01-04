Did Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz end their courtship? The model responds to rumors of separation

The blonde model has started this 2022 amid rumors of a break with Enrique Peña Nieto. Tania ruiz recently published a message on social networks that has unleashed all kinds of speculation, as the public begins to believe that the former president has returned to the singleness. Here we tell you more about it.

Tania ruiz He shared a puzzling message on Instagram in which he talked about the people who left and the adverse moments in life. Which led to rumors that the model and the former president separated.

“God does not want you to leave this life without having really lived it, without having really been you. Some people left, not all people are friends, and many times we expect more than we sometimes receive. But you can be sure that those who stayed with you are real, “wrote the influencer.

Photo: Instagram

Did Enrique Peña Nieto return to singleness?

But nevertheless, Ruiz He uploaded a second post in which he assured that his heart is calm. And in a third he published a photo of their clasped hands.

“Twelve months, a happy heart, a positive attitude, 4 seasons, a state of peace, eyes that look forward, a soul that wishes them well, 365 new days, 365 opportunities,” he said.

Notably Tania He spent Christmas dinner with the children of the former Mexican president, Nicole, Paulina and Alejandro. But Enrique Peña Nieto did not appear in the photos or videos of the meeting, so it is not known if he was also present.

Ruiz and Enrique Peña Nieto They started dating in 2019 when they were caught together in Madrid. Before he divorced former first lady Angelica Rivera.

Tania and the Mexican president were caught for the last time in October of last year, leaving a hotel in Rome and went viral on the Internet, because a person who was near the hotel recognized Peña Nieto and yelled “thief” and that he deserves the jail.