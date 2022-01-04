Discover Opportunities to Leverage Space to Advance Stem Cell Science and Medicine

MADRID, Jan 4 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The secret to producing large batches of stem cells more efficiently may lie in the near zero-gravity conditions of space. Scientists at Cedars-Sinai in the United States have discovered that microgravity has the potential to contribute to life-saving advances on Earth by facilitating the rapid mass production of stem cells.

A new paper, led by Cedars Sinai and published in the journal Stem Cell Reports, highlights the key opportunities that were discussed during the 2020 Biomanufacturing in Space Symposium to expand stem cell manufacturing in space.

Biofabrication – a type of stem cell production that uses biological materials such as microbes to produce substances and biomaterials suitable for use in preclinical, clinical, and therapeutic applications – can be more productive under microgravity conditions.

“We are discovering that spaceflight and microgravity are a desirable location for biomanufacturing because they confer very special properties on biological tissues and biological processes that can help mass-produce cells or other products in ways that are not known. could do on Earth, “explains stem cell biologist Arun Sharma, a research scientist and head of a new research laboratory at the Cedars-Sinai Governing Council Institute for Regenerative Medicine, the Smidt Heart Institute and the Department of Biomedical sciences.

“In the last two decades there have been notable advances in regenerative medicine and an exponential advance in space technologies that allow new opportunities to access and commercialize space,” he adds.

According to the Cedars-Sinai document, attendees of the virtual space symposium in December identified more than 50 potential business opportunities for biomanufacturing work in space. The most promising fall into three categories: disease modeling, biofabrication, and stem cell-derived products.

The first, disease modeling, is used by scientists to study diseases and possible treatments by reproducing structures with full functions, either with stem cells, organoids (miniature 3D structures grown from human stem cells that resemble to human tissues) or other tissues.

Researchers have found that when the body is exposed to low-gravity conditions for long periods of time, it experiences accelerated bone loss and aging. By developing disease models based on this accelerated aging process, researchers can better understand the mechanisms of the aging process and disease progression.

“This work can not only help astronauts, but it can also lead us to make bone or musculoskeletal constructions that could be applied to diseases such as osteoporosis and other forms of accelerated bone aging and muscle wasting that people experience on Earth.” , advances Sharma, corresponding author of the article.

Another hotly debated topic at the symposium was biofabrication, which uses manufacturing processes to produce materials such as tissues and organs. 3D printing is one of the main biofabrication technologies.

One of the main problems in the production of these materials on Earth is gravity-induced density, which makes it difficult for cells to expand and grow. With the absence of gravity and density in space, scientists are hopeful that they will be able to use 3D printing to print unique shapes and products, such as organoids or heart tissue, in a way that cannot be reproduced on Earth.

The third category has to do with the production of stem cells and understanding how some of their fundamental properties are influenced by microgravity. Some of these properties are the potency, or the ability of a stem cell to renew itself, and differentiation, the ability of stem cells to become other types of cells.

Understanding some of the effects of spaceflight on stem cells may lead to better ways of making large numbers of cells in the absence of gravity. Cedars-Sinai scientists will send stem cells into space early next year, in collaboration with NASA and a private contractor, Space Tango, to test whether it is possible to produce large batches in a low-gravity environment.

“Although we are still in the exploratory phase of some of this research, this is no longer in the realm of science fiction,” Sharma admits. “Within the next five years we can see a scenario where we find cells or tissues that can made in a way that just isn’t possible here on Earth, and I think that’s extremely exciting, “he concludes.