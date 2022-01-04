Do they separate? After 25 years of relationship, Omar Chaparro gives shocking news of ‘La Mojarrita’

Mexico City.- Omar Chaparro and his wife, Lucy, better known as ‘La Mojarrita‘they were made boyfriends 25 years ago, but this Sunday, January 2, the actor used his social networks to give a shocking News regarding your marriage… separate?

Omar Chaparro, like other figures in the middle, had enjoyed having one of the most stable relationships in show business, something that did not change this Sunday, when the comedian and actor sent a romantic message to his wife in which I thanked him for having spent the last 25 years together, the reason? the couple is fulfilling their anniversary dating.

Today I not only celebrate the beginning of the year 2022, I celebrate one of the wisest decisions I have made in my life, that despite the fact that I saw you as someone outside my league, I ventured to ask you to be my girlfriend that night in the Robin Club, in Chihuahua and today we celebrate 25 years that you said yes to me. I love you. “Declared the protagonist of ‘Don’t stain frida‘.

Several famous people were touched to know that the couple of Chaparro and the ‘Mojarrita’ has been so prosperous during the last 25 years, some of them were Adrian Uribe, who is a great friend of the driver, as well as Maite Perroni, Edith marquez, Adriana fonseca, among others.

For her part, Lucy returned the message to Chaparro with a tender question in which she showed that both are still as in love as 25 years ago.

Thanks for asking me again. I love you. Do you want to be my boyfriend?

