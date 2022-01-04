Do you remember Pee Wee from the Kumbia Kings? This is what it looks like now

‘You know chocolate’ and ‘My sweet girl’ were the two songs that launched their interpreter to fame Pee Wee, who together with AB Quintanilla, Chris Pérez, Frankie J. and DJ Kane, formed one of the most memorable groups, Kumbia Kings.

Irvin Salinas Martínez, real name of Pee WeeHe was only 15 years old when he became internationally known, thanks to the opportunity that AB Quintanilla, Selena’s brother, gave him.

However, in 2006, just two years after joining the band, it began to dissolve, leaving Cruz Martinez at the helm, instead of AB Quintanilla. Later, the famous one joined Cumbia All Starz by AB Quintanilla.

However, in 2008, he left the group to try his luck as a soloist. He participated in the reality show ‘El Show de los Sueños’, on Televisa, and was also part of the children’s telenovela ‘Camaleones’. In 2019 he released the singles ‘You know it’ and ‘I want to’ ..

After several years of career, the singer decided to take a break from show business and withdrew from public life. Until 2020, he released the song ‘Callejera’.

Currently, at 33 years old, he continues to have presentations in both Mexico and the United States, which were affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to being the image of the Cifrut soft drink brand.

You may also like: