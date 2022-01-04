Edinson Cavani Manchester United will continue in the Premier League | Premier league

The German Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United coach, has categorically ruled out the departure of Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani in the preview of Monday’s game against Wolverhampton.

“We have had quite a few conversations in the last two weeks. He’s probably the player I’ve talked to the most. I have been telling him that he is a very important footballer for the team from day one, “he commented.

“His professionalism and work ethic make him a simply amazing player, so I told him I wanted him to stay until the end of the season. He knows that, as well as is aware of how much I respect him. That was one of the things. reasons why I put it from the start (against Burnley) ”, said the German.

Rangnick, who assured that he does not want to “talk about the situation of each player in public”, admitted that “some would like to leave”, and insisted on Cavani that he knows that the coach is not going to “let him go, because he is a very important player for the team. “

“We are still playing three competitions at the same time, so we are going to need him with us. Regarding the rest, I think we have a too large squad in terms of numbers, but we still have to take care of COVID-19,” he said.

EFE