Eduardo Verástegui: The Televisa exactor explodes again against the Covid-19 vaccine

Mexico City.- A few months ago, Eduardo Verástegui refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and he even made some publications where he pointed out that he did not trust the people behind vaccines, adding that “the devil walks like a roaring lion … They want to depopulate us.”

Now, the controversial Mexican actor returned to touch on the subject and through his social networks he shared a series of messages where, despite having suffered from the disease a few weeks ago, he maintains his position against the drug.

Sheep get over it. I did not inject myself, he gave me Covid-19. I’m over it. Now I am stronger than ever. Don’t be envious, you wanted me to go bad, I’m sorry, it went very well for me and I’m 100. Blessings to you and your families. Trade hatred for love and you will do very well, “wrote the former star of Televisa.

In addition to ensuring that the pharmaceutical industry uses the pandemic to profit from people’s health, the artist indicated that he is already fed up with being offended and even threatened by Internet users due to his controversial opinions.

Tired of receiving insults, threats and rudeness, I decided to answer … I called some ‘sheep’ and ‘blind men’, and asked that ‘we allow ourselves to be fooled’. Well … it turns out that, for some media, that is being ‘aggressive’. Mmmm … “, it reads.

He recovered from the coronavirus

A week after communicating that he had tested positive for Covid-19, Eduardo Verástegui reported on December 29 that he is now free of the virus without presenting major complications.

The actor and producer recalled that as soon as he knew he had the disease, he isolated himself following health protocols and specialized medical recommendations to avoid spreading the virus.

Source: Twitter @EVerastegui