Edwin Luna and Alma Cero, how they met and why they ended: love story | Marriage | Divorce | Kimberly Flores | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Edwin Luna and Alma Cero had a media relationship in Mexico loaded with endless romantic and controversial ups and downs since they met in 2014 and, despite the fact that each one went their own way, that stage in which they were together continues to give something to talk about.

From a toxic relationship to a secret marriage and alleged infidelity. That affair was always in the eye of the storm, although there were also beautiful moments that both shared during that stage.

EDWIN LUNA AND ALMA CERO: HOW DID THEY MEET?

Both personalities met in 2014 on the Sabadazo program, in which Alma worked as a host. And it was she who took the first step because she invited the leader of the band Trakalosa de Monterrey to perform a musical collaboration, which he accepted.

Since then they formed a beautiful friendship that later turned into an intense love despite the age difference since she was 8 years older, which were not an impediment to moving forward.

EDWIN LUNA TOOK SERENATA TO ALMA ZERO ON HIS 39TH BIRTHDAY

THE SECRET MARRIAGE OF EDWIN LUNA AND ALMA CERO

After starting their relationship in 2014, the couple decided to take the next step and got married in April 2017, in what was a secret wedding, with only the two of them participating because they did not want the press to ruin the moment.

Unfortunately, as spouses their relationship came to an end only about three months later, surprising both friends and strangers, who thought it was something fictitious since they had been shortly after their marriage.

WHY DID EDWIN LUNA AND ALMA CERO SEPARATE?

Although there are no confirmations on this issue, it is believed that Edwin Luna would have been unfaithful to his then wife with Kimberly Flores, a natural model from Guatemala, causing the breakup.

In the same way, another issue that would have generated the separation of the couple was that they lost a child during their marriage stage. This became known at the end of 2019.

EDWIN LUNA AND KIMBERLY FLORES

After the separation of Cero and Luna was known, the singer made official that he had a relationship with Kimberly Flores, stoking the rumors of the aforementioned alleged infidelity, which were denied by himself.

After the arrival of their first daughter, the new couple married in July 2019 and until now they remain together, although in the past months there has been talk of an alleged infidelity on her part with the actor Roberto Romano.

