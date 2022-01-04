El Chiringuito: “After Mbappé, Real Madrid will try to sign Haaland”

Real Madrid is getting ready for a 2022 of many movements since it tries to give bombs after going unnoticed in the last transfer markets.

In information provided by the journalist Jose Pedrerol, has caused a tremendous stir by revealing that the merengue team intends to bring together nothing more and nothing less than Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

The controversial communicator pointed out that the white team will first try to sign the French star and later the Norwegian striker who plays for Dortmund.

“After signing Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid will consider signing Haaland”, Indicated in the program El Chiringuito.

It should be remembered that Mbappé ends his contract in June 2022 and as a consequence he is already free to negotiate with any team and therefore the Merengue institution would not have to make a large expense in terms of the transfer of the player.

Haaland’s case is different since he has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until mid-2024.

With the information, it is confirmed that Florentino Pérez is determined to give a coup since he intends to assemble a team of Galacticos, like the one he already had in the early 2000s with Zidane, Ronaldo, Figo, Beckham, Roberto Carlos and Raúl .